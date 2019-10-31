Fearless Films, Inc. Selects First Film for Potential Purchase

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCQB: FERL) (The Company) is pleased to announce that it has furthered discussions around its intent to acquire the rights to up to 12 movies from a library held by Victor Altomare, the President of Fearless Films Inc., the Company's operating subsidiary. The Company has selected The Lunatic as the first film to be selected for appraisal and final negotiation.

The Lunatic premiered at the Montreal Film festival, won the bronze award in Houston and won the Gold award at the Yorkton, Saskatchewan festival. The movie starred Victor Altomare, Lazar, Jennifer Dale, and boxing great George Chuvalo. It was produced by Victor Altomare and directed by Robert Longo.

Fearless will engage an international accounting and advisory firm with a strong film industry practice to provide an independent valuation of the film, following which the company will enter into final negotiations on the purchase.

About Fearless Films, Inc.

Fearless Films, Inc. is an independent full-service production company founded by award-winning actor, producer Victor Altomare. Along with company favorite; award-winning writer, director Goran Kalezic, Fearless produces top quality entertainment with an edge. The service scope specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution.

Since its inception, Fearless Films has been on the map as a top independent producer winning accolades at most major film festivals and is known to have a keen eye for emerging talent.

Visit us at: www.fearlessent.com

The Company trades on the OTCQB tier of the OTC market. Investors can find Real-time quotes and market Information for the Company on: http://www.otcmarkets.com/

