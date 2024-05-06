Fearless Flying Fannie Has Created A Good Luck Pin To Remind Young Girls Of Their Own Unique, Special Powers

Author Eliot Hess Describes The Significance Of The Feathers In The Story

Pins Will Be Distributed At All Personal Appearances

Fearless Flying Fannie, by Eliot Hess, is published by Genius Cat Books.

First book signing party took place at Books & Books, Coral Gables, FL.

You can order a copy of Fearless Flying Fannie at Books & Books https://shop.booksandbooks.com/book/9781938447952, Amazon or any national online bookseller.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Flying Fannie teaches young girls they can make their dreams come true by helping others. Fannie is a great role model because she shows through attitude, kindness, friendship and trust, any young girl can be strong and powerful at a moment's notice.

The story begins when Fannie rescues a young bird named Phoebe who accidentally lands on her high-rise terrace and becomes trapped while learning to fly. The next day, Fannie receives a visit from a very different bird and her adventure begins.

Eliot Hess, author, wrote Fearless Flying Fannie during the COVID19 pandemic based on a young bird he rescued that landed on his terrace and struggled to fly away. He felt the inspiration to write this story for young girls because fantasy and adventure is not just for boys.

Eliot Hess is also a photographer, cookbook author, mystery book and art collector and world traveler. He co-founded a marketing and public relations agency, with his wife Lois Whitman-Hess, that's been responsible for introducing numerous consumer electronics products, changing the modern world. He resides in Miami Beach where the inspiration for Fannie began.

Jayda Knight, (aka Flying Knight) a visual street artist, brought life to Fannie with her whimsical fashion sense, playful aesthetic style, and an exceptional imagination.

