Fears Law Promotes Personal Injury Lawyer Jeremy Ayer to Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fears Law is pleased to announce that attorney Jeremy Ayer has been promoted to Partner in the Dallas office, where he has been a vital part of the personal injury practice since 2018.

"This is an exciting transition for us," said firm founder Bryan Fears. "Jeremy is a critical thinker, a talented lawyer and a calculated leader. I am confident he will continue to bring great success to our team."

Mr. Ayer has handled cases involving catastrophic injuries, motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, premises liability, work injuries, fraudulent hospital liens and others. He has helped the Fears Law team of personal injury lawyers secure more than $31 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients.

"I am very grateful that the firm continues to see value in what I bring to the team," said Mr. Ayer. "I am excited to take on this new title and the responsibilities and professional growth that come with it."

An East Texas native, Mr. Ayer attended top-ranked Bishop Thomas K. Gorman High School in Tyler before pursuing his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University. He graduated from Florida Coastal School of Law and is a member of the National Trial Lawyers Association, the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

In 2022, Mr. Ayers was recognized by the National Trial Lawyers organization as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers and the Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers.

