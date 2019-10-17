Fears Nachawati Law Firm Investigating Juul E-Cigarette Illnesses, Injuries

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran mass tort lawyers at Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm are actively investigating injuries and illnesses blamed on Juul e-cigarettes and related vaping products.

The Fears Nachawati trial team has extensive expertise uncovering questionable actions by medical and pharmaceutical companies and leading litigation on behalf of the victims of dangerous and defective products. Firm co-founder Majed Nachawati said such litigation requires legal teams that are able to mount painstaking campaigns and harness medical and scientific experts to investigate why users are suffering serious illnesses.

"We know from experience that companies such as Juul will use their deep pockets and armies of lobbyists to influence policymakers and politicians," Mr. Nachawati said. "The only way to make real change is to use the legal system to determine how and why these injuries are occurring, then use that to force the tobacco and vaping industries to make safer products and pay for the damages they've caused."

Fears Nachawati's experience includes partnering with state and local governments to recover damages caused by the reckless production and distribution of highly addictive opioid painkillers.

Americans spend $7 billion annually on e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Juul has specifically targeted the youth market with candy and fruit-flavored products. E-cigarette devices deliver high doses of nicotine, creating a generation of addicted adolescent users. Nearly 1,300 people have suffered lung-related injuries this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to lung and respiratory illness, known health risks from e-cigarettes include physical addiction to nicotine, seizures, strokes, heart attacks and mental health and behavior problems.

"E-cigarettes have gone unchecked by regulators for too long," said firm co-founder Bryan Fears. "We now know that these products are dangerously addictive, and a generation of youths are the unwitting victims."

