Fears Nachawati Secures $166M Verdict in Fort Worth Murder-for-Hire Case

Jurors in Tarrant County's 141st Judicial District Court determined Mark and Virginia Buckland were central figures in the conspiracy that led to the stabbing death of Anita Fox that was carried out by two members of a nomadic ethnic clan known as Irish Travellers. The multimillion-dollar verdict is believed to be among the largest in Tarrant County this year.

"The main concern from the start was to make sure the Bucklands would not profit from their actions," said Fears Nachawati partner Matthew McCarley, who represented Al Fox III, Ms. Fox's son and executor of her estate. "Thanks to the jury's understanding that they acted willfully in putting into motion the events that led to her death, we exceeded those objectives. There is no possible way they will ever be able to get a dime from the estate. We are exceptionally proud to be able to bring that closure to Al."

Though the couple has never been charged criminally in the murder, the jury found that they had crafted an insurance scheme in which they would be the sole beneficiaries of a series of policies, in part without the knowledge of the 69-year-old Ms. Fox.

Following the recommendation from an insurance agent, the two allowed Pat Gorman to become a third-party investor in the policies. Looking for immediate returns on his investment, Mr. Gorman and his son allegedly stalked and eventually murdered Ms. Fox inside a Colleyville, Texas, house where she worked as a housekeeper.

The case is Al Fox III, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Anita Fox v. Mark and Virginia Buckland, Cause No. 348-277914-15. Also representing Mr. Fox at trial was Fears Nachawati lawyer Brice Burris.

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving personal injury and auto accidents, bad drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, business and family law, bankruptcy, and criminal defense matters. For more information on the firm, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fears-nachawati-secures-166m-verdict-in-fort-worth-murder-for-hire-case-300644654.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fnlawfirm.com

