Feasibility Report Confirms Regulatory Path in UAE for Steakholder Foods® 3D-Printed, Plant-Based Products

Plant-based whitefish and steak expected to be among the Company's first offerings, ahead of hybrid and fully-cultivated products

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), a pioneer in three-dimensional meat and fish printing technology and cultivated cell innovation, announced today that it has received a feasibility report from the Mérieux NutriSciences group with regard to its proprietary, plant-based, 3D-printed whitefish and steak, concluding that the products' raw materials are permitted for use in plant-based substitutes or Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), and hence should be considered to be safe for use in the United Arab Emirates, a pioneer in the field of food security where Steakholder Foods intends to construct a large-scale production facility.

In addition to the status of the Company's ingredients, the report found that as the 3D-printing process does not change the structure or composition of the materials used, the resulting product is unlikely to be classed as a novel food (a food not historically consumed by humans, such as food developed by innovative technologies) but should rather be subject to a conventional approval process.

Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods' CEO, stated, "While our cultivated and hybrid offerings are expected to be classified as novel foods, we expect that our initial plant-based, 3D-printed products will obtain regulatory approval on a more conventional and expedited basis. We plan to engage with UAE regulatory authorities for approval in conjunction with our planned first-of-its-kind large-scale production facility in the Persian Gulf region, with a view to commercializing our first products while expanding regulatory approval and commercialization across the globe."

In parallel to commencing work on the Gulf production facility, Steakholder Foods is working on executing revenue-general commercialization agreements in additional regions in 2024.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd. is a pioneer in three-dimensional meat and fish printing technology and cultivated cell innovation. The company-initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH", with headquarters in Rehovot, Israel.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing cellular agriculture meat products, such as beef and seafood, by offering manufacturers the ability to produce a cultivated meat product that aims to closely mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional meat— as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

