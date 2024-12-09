Feast Design Co. Acquires Trellis, Mediavine's WordPress Framework, Expanding Opportunities for Independent Publishers

Cutting-Edge Updates to Enhance Site Speed and Monetization Potential for Content Creators

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feast Design Co , a forward-thinking provider of innovative WordPress solutions, today announced the acquisition of Mediavine 's site speed-optimized WordPress framework, Trellis. The acquisition supercharges the two companies' shared mission of empowering independent content creators with the tools, support, and service they need to thrive in the ever-changing digital creator economy.

Feast Trellis Logo

Under Feast Design Co, Trellis users will see expanded capabilities and tools tailored to help publishers optimize their websites, improve user experience and strengthen their SEO strategies, a continuation of Mediavine's goals in developing the framework. Feast Design Co will leverage their specialization and expertise in WordPress theme frameworks to provide publishers with enhanced features and functionality through the Trellis-exclusive Lattice Plugin, aimed at increasing traffic and ad monetization potential, among other benefits.

"The rapid adoption and proven results of Trellis, which is already live on thousands of sites, has made it a compelling solution for publishers focused on performance and user experience," said Skylar Bowker, Owner of Feast Design Co. "We're excited to integrate Trellis technology into Feast systems, expanding its impact and bringing it to thousands more users. Feast Design Co. shares Mediavine's publisher-first ethos, focusing on products that empower content creators in building sustainable, thriving digital businesses. Our mission is to provide independent content creators with WordPress tools that level the playing field, aimed at helping them drive revenue and stay ahead of rapidly evolving industry best practices."

"Feast Design Co. is bringing bold ambitions to Trellis, along with new enhancements and intuitive tools designed to boost creators' success," said Eric Hochberger, CEO of Mediavine. "Our goal with Trellis was to create a WordPress framework specifically designed to address the needs and challenges of independent publishers. From the very beginning, our focus was working closely with our community of publishers to develop a lightweight, publisher-friendly system that excels in site speed, simplifies monetization, and paves the way for easily meeting Google's Core Web Vitals requirements. We're excited to see Feast Design Co. continue this legacy."

As part of this transition, current Trellis users will enjoy complimentary access to the newly rebranded Lattice Plugin, the Feast WordPress Plugin crafted just for them. Feast Design Co is also providing free migrations to their Foodie Pro 5 theme with the Feast Plugin, for interested current Trellis users. The Foodie Pro 5 theme with the Feast Plugin has been integrated with Trellis technology to optimize advertising revenue potential, resulting in a highly advanced framework with features providing the best of both worlds.

To learn more about about the new options available for content creators, please visit the Trellis by Mediavine landing page on the Feast Design Co. website at https://feastdesignco.com/trellis/

About Feast Design Co.

Feast Design Co. is the largest theme provider for food publishers worldwide with over 6,000 installs across 71+ countries and 28+ languages. Feast Design Co is committed to providing industry-leading tools to independent publishers of all sizes and helps support monetization through ads, sponsored content, memberships, and affiliate programs.

To learn more about Feast Design Co. visit www.feastdesignco.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing approximately 11,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier , Great Place to Work® , I nc. 2022 Best Workplace , Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace , Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and 2023 Inc. 5000 .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Skylar Bowker

877 959 0738

[email protected]

SOURCE Feast Design Co.