Featherlite expands trailer lineup and continues its innovation with launch of new Model 4414 stacker trailer

CRESCO, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Featherlite has long been a familiar name in the NASCAR® world, thanks to Featherlite's 53 ft. race car transporters that move team's cars and equipment from one race track to the next each week. That same legacy of innovation and reliability inspired the development of its bumper pull Model 4410 car hauler, and now, that innovation continues with the recent launch of its Model 4414 stacker trailer.

Featherlite Model 4414 stacker trailers features its unique smooth rivetless side sheet design and an internal lift, among other standard features.

The Featherlite Model 4414 stacker trailer builds on the Model 4410's design and its unique patent pending exterior smooth rivetless side sheet design, while adding an internal lift and more standard features into the stacker. Expected to be popular with motorcoach owners, the stacker trailer allows two levels for hauling all types of cargo, including cars, side by sides, motorcycles, golf carts and more.

"Featherlite's Model 4414 stacker trailer elevates our customers' hauling capabilities with a whole new level of versatility, while still delivering the trusted fit, finish and quality craftsmanship that have defined Featherlite throughout our 50 plus year history of building trailers," Mark Chichester, Featherlite Product Specialist, said.

The Model 4414 is available in lengths of 22', 24', 26' or 28' with an interior height of 11' and exterior width of 8'6".

"The Model 4414 is continuing to advance the expertise we have learned through the development of our Model 4410 and its rivetless sides and apply it to this new stacker trailer," Chichester said. "Featherlite's new joggled side sheet design allows for a fully flush exterior side that does not require caulking at the top and bottom rails like other manufacturers do. The side sheets are applied without rivets and overall create a smoother, more seamless looking exterior to the trailer."

Inspired by the design of Featherlite's 53 ft. NASCAR spread axle transporters, the Model 4414 also features a similar spread axle design with fenderettes and a smooth bottom trim. In addition to the aesthetics of them, the patent pending fenderettes are designed to allow more airflow and cooling in the tire/brake area and more durability overall in the unfortunate event of a tire blow out.

In addition to the spread axle design and white .050 aluminum rivetless side sheets, the Model 4414 comes standard with a 14' internal lift with both wired and wireless remote control capability, airliner track in various locations, a fully white lined interior, hydraulic jack and a cabinet package that includes upper and lower Featherlite-built gray/black laminate cabinets.

"These cabinets are constructed in house by the Featherlite team, which is the same team that builds all the cabinets inside NASCAR and other specialty transporters the company manufactures," Chichester said.

Options available with the Model 4414 include the premium escape door, which features a removable inner fender and built in step. This option makes it more convenient to get in and out of the vehicle when loaded in the trailer. Other options available include colored side sheets, race ramps, winch, track pad on the walls and more.

The Model 4414 stacker trailer is covered by Featherlite's 10-year limited structural and 3-year hitch-to-bumper warranty.

Featherlite Model 4414 is available from select Featherlite dealers across the United States. In addition, the Model 4414 will be on display at the PRI Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, from December 11-13, 2025. Featherlite's booth is located inside Lucas Oil Stadium at this annual trade show dedicated to the motorsports and racing industry.

For more information on Featherlite's Model 4414 or to locate a dealer, visit www.fthr.com or call 800-800-1230.

SOURCE Featherlite Trailers