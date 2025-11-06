FeatherSnap Uses AI to Inspire Nature Lovers this National STEM Day

STEM.org Authenticated™ smart bird feeder brand turns backyard birdwatching into a hands-on science experience for all ages.

DECORAH, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This National STEM Day on November 8, FeatherSnap is inspiring families, educators, and nature enthusiasts to connect science and the outdoors in a whole new way. The award-winning smart bird feeder brand, proudly STEM.org Authenticated™, is transforming birdwatching into an engaging, tech-driven learning experience that blends curiosity, nature, and innovation.

Using advanced AI bird identification and motion-activated cameras, FeatherSnap's Seed Feeder and Hummingbird Feeder capture and stream real-time photos and videos of visiting birds directly to the FeatherSnap app. Each interaction becomes a moment of discovery—inviting users to explore species data, track behavioral patterns, and share their sightings with a global community of bird lovers.

"National STEM Day reminds us that science is all around us, and that learning doesn't only happen in classrooms," said Maria Kincaid, Ornithology Research Specialist at FeatherSnap. "FeatherSnap bridges technology and the natural world, helping students and families experience STEM concepts like ecology, species data collection, and pattern recognition right in their own backyards."

As one of the few STEM.org Authenticated™ products in its category, FeatherSnap has been recognized for supporting experiential education and hands-on learning in both home and classroom settings. Teachers are currently incorporating FeatherSnap feeders into STEM and environmental science curricula, allowing students to observe biodiversity and environmental changes over time.

"Using FeatherSnap in our preschool classroom has transformed how our students explore and understand the natural world," said Megan Roth with Bozeman Reads Early Learning Center in Bozeman, Montana. "The technology sparks curiosity, encourages observation, and makes STEM learning hands-on and meaningful—even for our youngest scientists."

This National STEM Day, FeatherSnap invites educators, families, and curious minds to "See Nature Differently." Discover how everyday birdwatching can spark lifelong curiosity and appreciation for science with these nature-inspired activities:

Learn Your Birds: Before checking FeatherSnap's AI results, guess which bird species you've spotted and then compare.

Before checking FeatherSnap's AI results, guess which bird species you've spotted and then compare. Backyard Scientist Challenge: Track which birds visit most often and at what times of day to uncover patterns in your own backyard.

Track which birds visit most often and at what times of day to uncover patterns in your own backyard. Build a Bird Buffet: Test different seed types to see which attracts the most variety of visitors this season.

Test different seed types to see which attracts the most variety of visitors this season. Sketch & Share: Observe, draw, and describe your feathered friends in a field journal, noting their unique colors, patterns, and behaviors.

The FeatherSnap Seed Feeder and Hummingbird Feeder are available now for $179.99 on FeatherSnap's website , Amazon , and at select retailers nationwide . The FeatherSnap app is available in the Apple and Google Play app stores. For access to premium features, users can opt in to a subscription plan for $6.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

More information and imagery for the FeatherSnap Seed Feeder and Hummingbird Feeder can be found in the press kit .

About FeatherSnap

FeatherSnap revolutionizes birdwatching, seamlessly connecting users to nature through Wi-Fi-enabled smart bird feeders. As leaders in the camera industry, we deliver unrivaled quality and user-friendly experiences. Simplicity is at the core of our design philosophy, making our feeders easy to use, maintain, and pair with no need for technical expertise. Engage effortlessly with our smart bird feeders through the FeatherSnap mobile app, featuring unique storage and identification features like Bird Book and expert-trained AI models. FeatherSnap offers a blend of technology and nature, creating moments of joy, excitement, and endless fascination in the world of birdwatching. For more information, visit www.feathersnapcam.com .

