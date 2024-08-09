Featherstone Foundation Awards $80,000 in College Scholarships Empowering Exceptional Baltimore Students to Pursue Higher Education

BALTIMORE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation , an award winning nonprofit committed to advancing educational opportunities, proudly announces the recipients of the prestigious Featherstone College Scholarship Awards.

Twenty-seven outstanding student leaders will receive financial support through the Foundation's $80,000 College Scholarship Fund. The students will be honored today during the Featherstone Awards Ceremony . This annual event, a cornerstone of Baltimore's educational landscape, highlights the city's most promising leaders and champions academic equity in higher education.

"The Featherstone Scholarships continue to create economic opportunities that empower our next generation of student leaders," said David Rosario, agent, State Farm Agency. "State Farm is delighted to support Featherstone Foundation in their vital role to advance societies."

Dr. Frances Murphy Draper, CEO and publisher, The AFRO-American Newspapers, will receive the Featherstone Changemaker Award . This prestigious prize recognizes an influential leader who drives social change and makes a positive impact in the community.

WJZ-13 CBS News Baltimore Reporter Janay Reece will emcee the awards ceremony. The lineup includes:

Pablo Adrián Arrocha Olabuenaga , head of community affairs, Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico

, head of community affairs, Consular Section of the Travis E. Mitchell , senior vice president and chief content officer, Maryland Public Television

, senior vice president and chief content officer, Kurt L. Schmoke , president, The University of Baltimore

president, Kerry R. Watson, Jr. , executive vice president, public affairs, Baltimore Orioles

"Fulton Bank's purpose is to change lives for the better, and one of the best ways to do that is to support education and invest in future leaders of our communities," said William "Smokey" Glover, director of fair and responsible banking, Fulton Bank. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Featherstone Foundation, whose mission aligns so closely with our own."

These scholars will attend Coppin State University, Morgan State University, The University of Baltimore and other institutions. The Featherstone Awards Ceremony will take place today at 4:00pm at The University of Baltimore. Learn more .

