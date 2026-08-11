Feathery Launches AI-Powered Proposal Generation for Wealth Management

New tool will help firms deliver a highly personalized client experience at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feathery, the AI operating and decisioning system for financial services, today announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Proposal Generation solution for wealth management firms. As firms look for ways to improve organic growth rates, this innovation solves the long-standing operational challenge of creating highly personalized proposals for every client.

Proposal Generation makes highly personalized proposals practical at scale. Feathery brings together client data, planning documents, advisor expertise, and firm-approved templates in a single AI workspace, drawing information from systems such as Salesforce, eMoney, Vanilla, Holistiplan, Addepar, Morningstar, and more. Feathery's AI assistant, Robin, uses those inputs to draft a proposal tailored to each client's financial picture, goals, and priorities while maintaining the firm's templates, branding, and disclosures. Teams can then collaborate on the proposal and chat with Robin in natural language to make changes, with updates reflected directly in the document.

"Wealth firms know how to deliver personalization that's unique to each client's financial situation but doing so takes time and requires significant collaboration across different groups in an organization," said Peter Dun, co-founder and CEO of Feathery. "Feathery helps firms bring together their collective expertise and remove operational complexity so they can deliver more personalized experiences while reducing manual work."

Reflecting Each Client's Unique Financial Story

With Proposal Generation, Feathery helps firms overcome the traditional tradeoff between speed and personalization. By reducing the manual preparation and coordination behind each proposal, Feathery helps firms deliver a higher level of personalization more consistently across their advisor teams, without requiring the same level of effort for every client.

Proposal Generation is the latest addition to Feathery's platform that is flexible and specialized enough to power the entire client and policy lifecycle while fitting seamlessly into the systems firms already rely on. Feathery has extensive experience automating complex wealth management workflows including advisor onboarding, account opening, advisor transitions and repapering.

See AI Proposal Generation in action at https://www.feathery.io/wealth-management/proposal-generation

About Feathery

Feathery is an AI operating and decisioning system purpose-built for financial services enterprises. Insurance and wealth management firms use Feathery to automate data collection, document processing, onboarding experiences, and operational workflows while integrating seamlessly with existing systems. For more information, follow Feathery on LinkedIn or visit https://www.feathery.io/.

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SOURCE Feathery