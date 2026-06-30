Feathery Tops $2B in Quarterly Transition Volume, Accelerating AI-Powered Advisor Transitions

Time-tested platform further expands footprint by enabling quick and easy onboarding for RIAs, broker-dealers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feathery, the AI operating system for wealth management, today announced that firms using its advisor transitions platform transitioned more than $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) during the first quarter of 2026 alone, underscoring growing demand for modern infrastructure that helps wealth management firms execute advisor transitions faster and with greater operational confidence.

The milestone comes as advisor transitions become increasingly complex. Firms must manage data spread across custodians, CRMs, spreadsheets, documents and legacy systems while simultaneously preparing accounts, onboarding clients and generating revenue as quickly as possible.

"Transitions used to be one of the most manual and unpredictable parts of our business," said Ross Thompson, Manager of Advisor Transitions, RFG Advisory, a transitions customer. "With Feathery, we are able to prepare the workflow in advance instead of scrambling once the transition starts. Being able to send accounts out quickly has completely changed how we approach transitions."

"Every delayed account is delayed revenue," said Zack Khan, co-founder of Feathery. "Advisor transitions have become a data and workflow challenge, and when you're dealing with hundreds or even thousands of client accounts, even minor mistakes can slow everything down. Firms need technology that can handle messy data, coordinate across systems and help advisors start serving clients immediately. That's exactly what Feathery was built to do."

Feathery's advisor transitions platform helps RIAs and broker-dealers ingest and validate transition data, connect custodians and CRMs and bulk repaper client accounts. The goal is simple: help firms become transition-ready before day one so accounts can be ready to send as soon as advisors join.

An AI-Native Platform Built to End Transition Friction

Unlike traditional transition processes that rely on manual data cleanup and disconnected workflows, Feathery uses artificial intelligence and workflow automation to prepare and validate information before it reaches operations teams.

The platform can ingest information from spreadsheets, CRMs, documents and other unstructured sources. It identifies missing data, validates account information, enriches incomplete records and helps firms resolve operational issues before they slow onboarding efforts. Feathery integrates with major custodians, CRMs and wealth technology platforms to eliminate duplicate work and streamline complex processes.

"Advisor transitions are often won or lost before the first account is submitted," said Chris Mills, Head of Wealth Solutions at Feathery. "The firms seeing the greatest success are the ones that prepare and operationalize client data before transition day arrives. Our platform helps them do exactly that at enterprise scale."

Feathery supports protocol and non-protocol transitions, tuck-in acquisitions, enterprise repapering initiatives and advisor team lift-outs through a single operational platform. RFG Advisory, where Feathery helped transform advisor transitions from a manual and time-intensive process into a more structured and scalable operation, has reported significantly faster form generation and a speedier path to revenue.

Feathery also announced that it now supports approximately one-third of the top 30 firms on Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIAs list, including Sequoia Financial and Allworth Financial.

Khan and fellow co-founder Peter Dun were also named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2026.

As advisor mobility accelerates and firms compete aggressively for talent, operational readiness has become a strategic advantage, the company said in a new video for prospective customers.

"The clock starts when the advisor signs," Khan said. "Firms that can move quickly and confidently create a better experience for advisors, a better experience for clients and a stronger foundation for growth."

About Feathery

Feathery provides an AI data intake and workflow platform for wealth management firms. The platform enables advisors and operations teams to automate M&A, transitions, client onboarding, account opening, and maintenance workflows across CRMs, custodians and internal systems. By orchestrating data and workflows across the technology stack, Feathery helps firms reduce manual work, improve data accuracy and accelerate time to account funding. For more information, please follow Feathery on LinkedIn or visit https://www.feathery.io/

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SOURCE Feathery