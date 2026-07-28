RFG Advisory Accelerates Advisor Transitions with Feathery, Enabling Faster Day-One Execution

Independent RIA platform helps advisors onboard clients faster through a more structured transition process

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feathery, the AI operational and decisioning system for wealth management, today announced that RFG Advisory has accelerated advisor transitions with Feathery. RFG, an independent registered investment advisor overseeing more than $8 billion in assets under advisement and supporting 100+ advisors, more than doubled form generation speeds for full repapering transitions while expanding the number of accounts that can be prepared and sent on day one.

As advisor recruiting and M&A activity accelerate across wealth management, firms face increasing pressure to transition hundreds of client accounts across multiple custodians, forms and systems without disrupting advisor productivity or client relationships.

"Transitions used to be one of the most manual and unpredictable parts of our business," said Ross Thompson, Manager of Advisor Transitions at RFG Advisory. "With Feathery, we are able to prepare the workflow in advance instead of scrambling once the transition starts. Being able to send accounts out quickly has completely changed how we approach transitions."

Revolutionizing Advisor Transitions

Before implementing Feathery, RFG relied on manual spreadsheets and repetitive data entry across multiple systems, making full repapering engagements difficult to execute consistently at scale. Working alongside RFG's advisor transition and operations teams, Feathery introduced a repeatable workflow that identifies missing or inconsistent information, pre-fills required forms, and generates ready-to-send DocuSign envelopes. The result is improved day-one execution with less manual effort, and a more predictable transition process.

Key results include:

More than 2x faster form generation for repapering engagements

Expanded day-one execution

Improved data consistency

Fewer missing fields and reduced manual errors

"Advisor transitions are a defining moment for both advisors and their clients," said Chris Mills, Head of Wealth Solutions at Feathery. "RFG's results show how firms can make those transitions faster and more predictable while preserving the high-touch experience advisors expect."

Read the full RFG Advisory customer story here.

About Feathery

Feathery is the AI operational and decisioning system for wealth management firms. The platform enables firms to automate advisor transitions, client onboarding, and account opening while integrating with CRMs, custodians and core systems. Feathery helps firms reduce manual work, improve data accuracy and accelerate time to account funding. For more information, please follow Feathery on LinkedIn or visit https://www.feathery.io/.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Feathery