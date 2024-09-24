Feature Documentary FIGHT LIKE HELL Now Available on YouTube

The film chronicles how the Stop the Steal movement led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIGHT LIKE HELL is now available on YouTube for free for all viewers. The feature documentary offers a gripping look at how the formation of the Stop the Steal movement in 2020 led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

From director Jon Long (IMAX's EXTREME and Universal's THE SEARCH FOR FREEDOM), FIGHT LIKE HELL presents the J6 story like it's never been seen before.

FIGHT LIKE HELL

"FIGHT LIKE HELL examines democracy's vulnerability and the actions that threaten it," Long says. "By delving into the motivations behind January 6, the film calls on all Americans to reflect on our shared humanity and the imperative to safeguard our democratic values."

Without partisan narration or commentary, Long creates an immersive experience for the viewer, following the speeches, social media postings, and videos that informed the violence at the Capitol. With his co-writer, Ford Fischer, Long spent more than four years investigating the events at the Capitol, combing through hundreds of hours of footage and 800-plus pages of transcripts of livestreams from the hyper-online key leaders of the movement like Ali Alexander, Roger Stone and Steve Bannon.

