Feature Stockton, California--birthplace of The Fantastic Four--in the MCU's Upcoming Film

STOCKTON, Calif. , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockton is petitioning Marvel Studios to feature Stockton, California, the birthplace of the Fantastic Four, in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe's Fantastic Four film.

Thanks to a campaign in 1986, Stan Lee (notable American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer) visited the steps of Stockton's City Hall and proclaimed Stockton, California as the birthplace of the Fantastic Four. Later that year, Stockton was featured in Volume 1 Issue 296 of The Fantastic Four as the origin story of the mighty foursome.

As Marvel Studios prepares to produce an upcoming Fantastic Four movie, Visit Stockton believes it's only right to bring the Fantastic Four back to Stockton.

"Stan Lee once said that Marvel is a home for all people, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or color of their skin," says Visit Stockton CEO Wes Rhea. "We believe Stockton, being the most diverse city in nation (US News), lives up to Marvel's stance. This is a way to honor Stan's legacy, and we can't wait to see the impact this could have on our community and residents."

With Stockton's long filmmaking history, once being known as "Hollywood North," Visit Stockton welcomes the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios to highlight our city and assets.

Visit Stockton is the official destination marketing organization for Stockton, California. Founded in 1979 as a 501(c)6, non-profit corporation, the organization is dedicated to enhancing the region's quality of life by collaboratively leading the promotion of our richly diverse community and advocating for initiatives that will enhance the city's quality of place. Visit Stockton is dedicated to positively impacting the local economy through its programming and elevating civic pride, highlighting the Stockton community as a positive place to work and live. Visit Stockton is funded in partnership with local hotel properties through the Stockton Tourism Business Improvement District. More information can be found at visitstockton.org.

