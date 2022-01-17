Featured in 'Retail's Big Show' NRF Innovation Lab, Ottonomy Addresses the Need for Sustainability in Retail with Autonomous Delivery Robots

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottonomy has been selected as a part of the NRF Innovation Lab Showcase featuring the latest application of automation technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics for the retail industry. Ottobot was recently recognized as Sustainability Product of the Year by BI Group, and can enable retailers to integrate sustainable practices and adopt environmentally friendly processes while also efficiently managing the customer experience.

Ottobots in Transit

Roughly 4.2 million people, or 2.8% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in October 2020, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; with a majority of those from the retail and restaurant spaces. Rising minimum wages are making it more commercially challenging for the retail and food service industry to increase staff availability within stores. Ottobots are designed to help bridge this gap and provide efficient solutions so that customers can be served efficiently with lower manpower and also helping to reduce carbon footprint.

"Sustainability is at the core of our business and a key area of focus across the enterprise. The labor shortage makes autonomous delivery for retail a highly attractive solution in today's volatile market," says Ritukar Vijay, CEO of Ottonomy. "Automating indoor, curbside and last-mile deliveries are being considered at every level to help improve experiences for the customers and enhance the bottom line for retailers."

Ottonomy's award-winning technology recently made significant announcements with CVG Airport and Presto for deploying Ottobots for airport and restaurant deliveries. Leveraging the core team's experience in industrial automation and autonomous platform industries, Ottonomy has developed a proprietary software stack to autonomously navigate complex environments, to enable deliveries in indoor environments, parking lots as well as last-mile deliveries.

Ottonomy is also a new addition to NewLab at Brooklyn Naval Yard in New York, where they are demonstrating Ottobots capability for deployment in inclement weather conditions such as snow and rain.

To learn more about Ottobot you can visit the website: https://ottonomy.io /. Ottonomy will be on-site at NRF 2022 Innovation Lab Level 1 in New York, Booth 25 from January 16-18, 2022.

About Ottonomy Inc. :

Ottonomy is a deep tech startup, providing contactless deliveries using fully autonomous robots. Its primary focus is on helping retailers and restaurants automate indoor and outdoor contactless deliveries. Ottonomy was recognized as among the top 50 robotics companies worldwide in 2021 by Robotics Business Review and has won the Mobility Startup Award given by Plug & Play Accelerator, the Sustainability Product of the Year Award for 2021 by the Business Intelligence Group and is a nominee for Edison Award for Innovation for 2022. The company is backed by Connetic Ventures and angel investors. For more information on Ottonomy, please visit www.ottonomy.io.

