Featured Launches the AI Co-Pilot for PR

Featured helps PR professionals and subject-matter experts land media placements, build brand authority, and grow AI visibility — all from a single AI-guided workflow built on Help a Reporter Out (HARO), Connectively, and partnerships across the industry.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Featured, the AI co-pilot for PR, today launched its platform for PR professionals and subject-matter experts to find media opportunities, submit pitches, and land featured placements. From journalist requests and podcasts to bylined articles, speaking engagements, generative engine optimization (GEO) audits, and journalist outreach, Featured aggregates opportunities into one AI-guided interface: a user describes what they are looking for in plain language, and Featured surfaces matched opportunities and guides the user end to end, drafting and sending a tailored pitch on request.

Featured is built on the company's owned platforms — Help a Reporter Out (HARO) and Connectively — along with partnerships across the industry, giving the co-pilot a deep, real base of media opportunities to draw from. Purpose-built agents handle the time-intensive work: monitoring journalist requests, researching podcasts, drafting starting points, and navigating each outlet's submission requirements. PR professionals are notified of relevant opportunities — labeled by type as journalist, podcast, or publisher matches — and can review, refine, and send outreach through a connected Gmail or Outlook inbox or one of Featured's native integrations.

"PR has always come down to three things: finding the right opportunity, saying the right thing, and getting in front of the right person at the right time," said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. "We've spent years building the data and the relationships behind PR workflows. Now we've put an AI co-pilot on top of it, so anyone — a solo founder, a boutique PR agency, an in-house marketing team — can execute on and expand their PR strategy."

The launch arrives at a turning point for the public relations industry. As ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude reach hundreds of millions of weekly users, AI search systems increasingly value earned media when deciding what to cite. PR is no longer a parallel channel to AI visibility; it is the engine that powers it.

"PR used to mean making the front page of a newspaper or a search engine results page. Now it means being cited by AI, and earned media is the through-line," Farmiloe said. "Featured is the AI co-pilot for PR, built to put every subject-matter expert on the new front page."

Featured starts with earned media and AI visibility. Over time, the company plans to extend the co-pilot across the full PR discipline — narrative planning, messaging frameworks, reporting, crisis communications, event management, and investor relations — toward a single operating system for visibility, where earned media, AI visibility, and the rest of PR converge.

Featured is priced as a usage-based subscription, with plans that scale to the volume of AI work each user runs rather than the number of seats — a model built to serve boutique PR firms and communications teams. Featured is available now at featured.com. HARO and Connectively continue to operate as standalone products within Featured's portfolio.

About Featured

Featured is the AI co-pilot for PR — a platform that helps PR professionals and subject-matter experts land media placements, build brand authority, and grow AI visibility. Featured aggregates opportunities from owned, partnered, and integrated channels across journalist requests, journalist outreach, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, and generative engine optimization (GEO), then guides users through drafting and sending outreach, all from a single AI-guided interface. The company owns and operates HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Connectively as standalone products within its portfolio. Learn more at featured.com.

About Connectively

Connectively is a journalist request platform that connects subject-matter experts with journalists and publishers to create credible, ready-to-publish content. It is the home for the platform Featured operated for more than four years. Connectively connects an expert with a publisher every six seconds, supports 100,000 users, and helps 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert-led articles. Learn more at connectively.us.

About Help a Reporter Out (HARO)

Help a Reporter Out (HARO) is a free, email-based service that connects journalists with expert sources. Founded in 2008 and revived by Featured in 2025, HARO serves a community of 800,000+ sources and 75,000+ journalists, delivering journalist requests through email digests up to three times a day, and remains ad-supported and free for both sides. Learn more at helpareporter.com.

Media Contact: Brett Farmiloe, [email protected]

SOURCE Featured.com