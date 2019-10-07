Featured Speaker Dr. Daniel Amen to Discuss His Book The End of Mental Illness at National Talking About Curing Autism (TACA) West Coast Conference

The TACA (Talking About Curing Autism) conference, which takes place October 18-20 in Costa Mesa at the Hilton Orange County Hotel, attracts hundreds of parents and professionals who are eager to learn the latest in research, treatment options, and therapies for individuals with autism.

Dr. Daniel Amen's presentation focuses on research and first-hand clinical experience revealing that many conditions, such as autism, depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, and anxiety, often have biomedical causes—from gut dysfunction to chronic infections—that contribute to symptoms. Amen Clinics has better outcomes when these underlying causes are addressed and treated through a combination of specialized testing and nutritional interventions.

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 160,000 scans on patients from 121 countries.

