Features Analytics, Belgium Based FinTech startup, Selected for Microsoft's London Scaleup Programme to Accelerate Growth

LONDON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Features Analytics www.features-analytics.com a leading AI technology company servicing the financial industry, has been selected by Microsoft Scaleup to join its high-growth start-up programme which gives companies unique access to enterprise partners/customers and the ability to qualify to co-sell with Microsoft's sales force.

Features Analytics' unique trading surveillance platform for investment banking uses its eyeDES® technology to detect market abuse at any level by synthesizing trading data to identify suspicious behaviour from normal activity. Organizations can catch unknown cases in human and algo-trading whilst reducing compliance costs and penalty risks, providing full auditability and traceability.

Cristina Soviany, CEO Features Analytics: "We're thrilled to have been selected by Microsoft as leading AI technology scaleup company, a fantastic opportunity to bring eyeDES® to Microsoft clients in the investment banking."

Features Analytics dynamically collects, structures and transforms trading data to extract intelligent insights which can spot even previously unknown violations without any rules or parameters being set.

Microsoft operates across the globe eight Scaleup programmes. In London it is based in the heart of London's digital quarter next to Shoreditch.

Andrew Macadam, MD Microsoft for Startups - Western Europe: "I am really excited about the progress and success of the startups that have leveraged the support that the Microsoft program has provided. Every cohort is bringing new dimensions and innovation on to the Azure platform and finding new ways to empower customers to achieve more."

About Features Analytics

Features Analytics is an AI technology and solution provider for investment banking, market infrastructures and other financial organizations. With principles originated in cancer detection, the company developed eyeDES® - a Surveillance platform for detection of market abuse in Equities, FX and other instruments, and transaction scoring for fraud detection and AML. In November 2018, Features Analytics was selected by M12 (Microsoft Ventures) as one of the top Ten Women-led Companies transforming Enterprise Tech.

