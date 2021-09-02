Featuring the Largest Brands in Consumer Electronics and Healthcare, the 2021 Blue Light Summit Highlights Screen Time Solutions

SHANGHAI and BERLIN and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesafe, TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland), UnitedHealthcare and ZAGG today announced the dates for Blue Light Summit 2021, which will be held Sept. 28 in Europe and the Americas and Sept. 29 in Asia-Pacific. Due to on-going concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's summit will be entirely virtual. People interested in attending can register here.

Blue Light Summit 2021 will be held Sept. 28 (US/ Europe) and Sept. 29 (Asia-Pacific). Register at bluelightsummit.com. Tweet this Blue Light Summit 2021 will bring together leaders across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and government to discuss the dramatic impact COVID-19 had on device usage, screen time and blue light exposure, sharing what each of their respective fields is doing to address this global health challenge.

Blue Light Summit 2021 features many of the largest brands in consumer electronics, including BOE Technology Group, the world's largest display manufacturer, LG Display, the largest manufacturer of OLED TV displays, along with Dell Technologies, Lenovo, HP, Acer, TCL CSOT, IVO and BenQ. Speakers include Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG, Inc., Senator Dr. Richard Pan, Chair of the California Senate Committee on Health and author of the California Blue Light Resolution, and Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD.

"UnitedHealthcare Vision is focused on ways to help our members and all consumers reduce their exposure to blue light, building on our commitment to support whole-person health for the people we are privileged to serve through employer-sponsored, individual and government health plans," said John Ryan, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Vision. "The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a greater reliance for many people on digital devices for learning, working, and connecting with others; and with individuals of all ages spending so much more time on digital devices, blue-light blocking technology solutions are an integral part of the total health and wellness conversation. We look forward to this year's summit helping advance the conversation about blue light mitigation strategies, including for consumers, employers and eye care professionals."

"This year's Blue Light Summit will be a testament to the importance that many major manufacturers and consumer brands are giving to the urgency around the issue of blue light," said Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Business Field Electrical. "The industry is on the precipice of sweeping change as it relates to the health impacts of digital devices. We are pleased to be the leading independent certification body for the Eyesafe Display Standards, which are developed by TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe to promote eye health and blue light protection for digital displays."

"COVID-19 completely changed the retail and consumer electronics landscape, making people much more aware of how much screen time they were taking in," remarked Justin Barrett, the CEO of Eyesafe. "This year's Blue Light Summit will zoom in on the end-user of these devices and look at what is happening upstream in both device manufacturing and consumer brands as these two sectors look to meet growing awareness of the challenges of blue light on the consumer level and demand for more low blue light products in the marketplace."

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe provides industry-leading solutions to reduce high-energy blue light, helping to re-design the consumer electronics industry toward better human health. Eyesafe's technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://eyesafe.com

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.uhc.com.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,000 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.TÜV.com

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com

