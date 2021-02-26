Featuring Top 5 Vendors in the Global Online Lingerie Market Report | Competitive Landscape and Key Product Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online lingerie market has the potential to grow by USD 64.48 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report highlights key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market.

Online Lingerie Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Cost benefits for retailers operating in the online space will be crucial in driving the growth of the global online lingerie market during the forecast period. With the rise in the number of working women, the growth of online lingerie has increased over the years. Besides, the availability of frequent discount offerings, a wide range of stocks, and the availability of easy return and exchange policies have been attracting many women to prefer online stores. Moreover, online stores have measurement guides that help women pick the type, style, and size that fits them best. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the market.

"The increasing penetration of smartphones has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth. Also, changing consumer preferences along with price discounts, product bundling, and exclusive offers will positively impact the market as well as the apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry in the forthcoming years", says an analyst at Technavio.

Online Lingerie Market: Competitive Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. AB Lindex, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., and L Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this online lingerie market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Top Five Vendors in the Global Online Lingerie Market:

AB Lindex

AB Lindex offers a wide range of online lingerie products. Some of the key products offered by the company include Seamless bralette with lace, Classic regular briefs, and Night dress with floral pattern.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. Online lingerie products offered by the company include Aerie Animal Lace Padded Strappy Bralette and Aerie Animal Lace Padded Strappy Bralette.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Activewear, International, and Other. Online lingerie products offered by the company include Hanes Ultimate Ultra Light Comfort With Support Strap Wirefree Bra and Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Microfiber Stretch Modern Brief.

Jockey International Inc.

Jockey International Inc. manufactures a line of apparel products such as underwear, sleepwear, and sportswear for men, women, and children.

L Brands Inc.

L Brands Inc. offers a wide range of online lingerie products under the business segment, Bath & Body Works.

