FEB. 6-7 LESS CANCER WORKSHOP LEADING THE CHARGE ON CANCER PREVENTION

2024 Event Focuses on Rural Health Access and Is Streamed Live

Less Cancer Non-Profit Marks 20th Anniversary of Transformative Work

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of Less Cancer's Annual National Cancer Prevention Workshop took place on Tuesday, February 6 in the Gold Room of the Rayburn Building, bringing together physicians, scientists, legislators, students, educators and advocates to discuss the strides made in cancer prevention.

The Warrenton, VA, based non-profit Less Cancer, celebrating 20 years, has led the charge on cancer prevention, initiating the United States Bipartisan Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus, National Cancer Prevention Day, and the National Cancer Prevention Workshop.

"We are so grateful for the bipartisan leadership of Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI), and John James (R-MI) for the Cancer Prevention Caucus, and in support of the National Cancer Prevention Workshop," said Less Cancer founder and president Bill Couzens. "We are an organization that is both inspired and driven by collaboration. This year's workshop has a focus on rural health access, and the social determinants around cancer prevention and access to screening and treatment. We are excited by the experts, and the legislators who have joined us to support these efforts for cancer prevention."

Those who spoke at the launch include: Rep Don Beyer (D-VA) and Rep Debbie Dingell (D-MI); Less Cancer Chairwoman Dr. Tricia Petzold, an integrative family medicine physician; Dr. Catharine Young, White House Assistant Director for Cancer Moonshot Engagement and Policy; Vikrant Sahasrabuddhe, National Cancer Institute Deputy Chief of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Group; Rob Marino, Director of the Fauquier (VA) Free Clinic; Tammy Le Graffe, Director of the Culpeper (VA) Free Clinic; Mindi Messmer, retired New Hampshire legislator and public health scientist; Megan Catalfamo, Director of Experiential and Service Learning at Highland School, Warrenton, VA; Eugene Triplett, retired pharmacist and minister; Lynne Boyle, Federal Relations Professional at University of Virginia Health; and Dr. Monica Baskin, professor of medicine at the Hillman Cancer Center.

The workshop continues on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Join Less Cancer's Facebook live at 9 AM or go to Less Cancer's website www.lesscancer.org . The workshop provides Continuing Medical Education credits for physicians, nurses and medical professionals.

