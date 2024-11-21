Febal Casa Enters U.S. Market with Flagship Store Opening in Miami and Outposts in Scottsdale and Orange County

Founded in 1959, Febal Casa has become a benchmark for Italian design, offering innovative, flexible furnishing solutions for the whole home — from kitchens to living spaces, sofas, dining, walk-in closets & wardrobes. The Miami flagship, situated at 5700 Biscayne Blvd, will serve as the brand's U.S. hub, featuring a 6,000 square-foot store designed to immerse visitors in the elegance and versatility of Febal Casa's offerings. Meanwhile, the 3,500 square-foot Scottsdale store, located at 7550 East Greenway Road, and 1,500 square-foot Orange County store, at 23811 Aliso Creek Road, will offer similarly curated experiences.

"Miami is the ideal location for Febal Casa's U.S. flagship store," said Fabio Pitton, CEO of Febal Casa USA. "With its booming real estate market and thriving design community, it offers the perfect backdrop for Febal Casa's entrance into this competitive space. Our products are designed to appeal to a broad range of customers who value sophisticated, customizable solutions that enhance their living spaces."

Miami serves as a gateway to Latin America, enhancing support for Febal Casa partners across Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. Scottsdale and Orange County further expand this reach, catering to West Coast clientele with a shared appreciation for luxury and innovation in home design. The new locations will showcase Febal Casa's signature products, known for combining cutting-edge design with the craftsmanship and quality of Italian artistry, and will host exclusive launch events featuring live kitchen demonstrations, high-end design presentations, and opportunities to connect with top architects, interior designers, and real estate professionals.

"With the opening of our flagship store in Miami, Febal Casa reinforces its commitment to international growth, establishing Miami as a central gateway for the United States, Canada, and Latin America," said Giovanni Battista Vacchi, CEO of the Colombini Group. "This expansion is driven by significant investments in Febal Casa's high-end offerings, strengthened by strategic partnerships with local distributors and an exceptional focus on customer service—all supported by an experienced on-site team led by our CEO of Febal Casa USA, Fabio Pitton."

The brand's U.S. expansion is expected to attract both trade and consumer clientele, spanning interior designers, architects, and real estate professionals seeking sophisticated, customizable solutions for their projects. With this U.S. debut, Febal Casa continues its mission of transforming spaces into unique experiences that reflect Italian elegance and innovative functionality.

"We are confident that Febal Casa's ability to adapt quickly and innovate will be key to its success in becoming a benchmark in today's challenging U.S. market. Our strategy is built on establishing a strong and distinctive presence, supported by a balanced offering in terms of product, pricing, and service," said Emanuel Colombini, President of the Colombini Group. "We firmly believe that solid, quality-driven companies like Febal Casa are ready not only to meet the needs of today's consumers, but also to capture new and significant market shares."

For more information please visit febalcasausa.com.

About Febal Casa

Founded in 1959 and part of the Colombini Group since 2009, Febal Casa is a leader in Italian home furnishings, known for its customizable, design-forward solutions. The brand offers an extensive range of products, from kitchens to living spaces, sofas, dining, walk-in closets & wardrobes, all designed to bring beauty, innovation, and functionality to modern homes. Febal Casa has a presence in over 217 stores across Italy and other parts of Europe, and it now proudly enters the U.S. market with its first stores in Miami, and Scottsdale and Orange County. For more information, please visit febalcasausa.com or follow on Instagram, and Facebook.

About Colombini Group

Colombini Group, founded in 1965 by the eponymous family in the Republic of San Marino, is leader in the italian furniture sector with its brands Colombini Casa, Febal Casa, Bontempi Casa, Ingenia, Offic'è, and Colombini Group Contract, a structure specialized in designing and delivering turnkey solutions for residential, hospitality, and commercial projects. The Group boasts a production area of approximately 275,000 square meters, over 1,300 employees, and a distribution network of more than 11,000 retailers, including 217 monobrand stores in various countries around the world.

Media Contact

Demonstrate for Febal Casa

[email protected]

415.400.4214

SOURCE Febal Casa