FEBC: Overall Health and Wellness of Manual Workers Can Be Improved by Exercise Outside Work

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be tough to fit exercise into a busy schedule, and individuals may wish that their job had built-in physical activity to get that in during the workday. However, jobs that are physically demanding might not be better for workers' health than sedentary desk jobs, according to a recent report. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that offers health and financial wellness resources, recommends that all individuals build healthy habits in their work and leisure times no matter what they do for work.

"A lot of attention is put on the health of office workers because they might not get a lot of exercise," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "But even people in jobs that have physical activity built in are not in better shape if those workers don't supplement with other healthy habits."

The report found that those working in physically demanding jobs were more likely to die early than those in sedentary jobs. While manual work does involve a form of exercise, it is different from exercise done in leisure time. Such occupational physical activity involves longer periods of activity with fewer rest periods, which might strain workers' cardiovascular systems rather than stretching them.

The report also notes that the typical lifestyle of manual workers may not support traditional health and wellness habits. Manual workers were less likely to exercise in their leisure time. The author of the report also pointed out that unhealthy habits such as drinking and smoking could exacerbate physical health issues that manual laborers face.

FEBC offers a variety of health and wellness benefits to support its members in building healthy habits. While the will to establish exercise habits depends on each individual, FEBC members of certain membership levels can speak to certified medical professionals to get advice on how to start or maintain lifestyle habits. They can also get information on nutrition or even advice on how to quit smoking for greater overall health.

"Health and wellness seems increasingly difficult to aim for, but it can be done if you think of it as a lifestyle," said Martinez. "At FEBC, we hope our benefits help our members work toward that lifestyle and build healthy habits for life."

