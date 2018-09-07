FEBC Recommends Shopping Smarter and Eco-Friendly

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping for groceries can be stressful for some consumers. They may shop when they are hungry, which experts do not recommend because they are likely to buy much more than they need, even if it's not food. Others struggle with sticking to a budget or planning their meals with large-batch recipes. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company offering health and financial wellness benefits, offers consumers discounts for their shopping needs, including many discounts on daily essentials plus groceries, entertainment, movies and more.

"Grocery shopping doesn't have to be complicated. Look into what discounts FEBC could offer you and plan your shopping trips around your benefits," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Our benefits could include discounts on organic goods and other products for those living sustainable lives."

Consumers have so many options for their grocery shopping that it can be overwhelming. An environmentally friendly blog recommends they shop close to home and try to find a store that has green values. What that means differs from store to store. Some offer containers that customers can re-use and refill when they return. Others have milk jars or egg cartons that can also be repurposed. Choosing products that are "green" could involve cruelty-free or socially responsible organizations. Additional options include if the packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable.

Smarter shopping is also recommended because nearly 40 percent of the food supply is wasted annually. Shoppers could use their FEBC member benefits to find discounts at stores that carry products that match their values. Planning their meals out, or meal prepping, is another alternative. It can help with portion control, which is helpful if they are trying to lose weight in a healthy way. Meal prepping is also known to save time, money and reduce stress involved with last-minute cooking decisions. If FEBC members are unsure about what diet restrictions are safe for their health, they should consult with a medical expert. FEBC offers a telehealth benefit for members if they need professional advice on their diet and nutrition.

"Try different methods of shopping. If you find that you are saving money by shopping closer to home and planning out your meals, then stick to that. Depending on where you shop, such as farmer's markets, you could save even more money by buying in bulk," added Martinez.

