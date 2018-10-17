SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The chosen color of bright pink is seen more places, and people proudly wear the pink breast cancer ribbon to show their support of finding a cure. As of January of this year, over 3.1 million women have had a history of breast cancer, making it the second most common type of cancer for women. 1 in 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits program that offers select health and personal wellness discounts.

"Health risks come up when least welcome, not that they're really ever wanted. But there are so many factors to health and personal biology that it can be difficult to determine who will get sick," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. It's hard to determine who will and who won't develop breast cancer, as 85% of breast diagnosis occur in women who have no prior family history of the cancer, but regular check-ups for early detection can help catch the problem before it becomes fatal. Scientific discoveries have brought survival rates up by helping with early detection and different treatment therapies. Funding helps scientists discover further ways to prevent and treat breast cancer and there are many charities that gladly accept donations. To make sure that donations go as far as possible, it might help to do some research before donating to a campaign, to ensure that particular foundation is truly helping instead of spending money on a party for its chair members.

Doing a self-exam at home can help detect early signs of breast cancer. It won't catch everything, but it's a start for people who want to be proactive about their health. FEBC members may also be able to better help themselves keep an eye on their health thanks to FEBC's 24-hour nurse hotline for non-emergency medical questions. This benefit is not meant to replace or act as insurance. "We strive to offer relevant discounts to our members, to help them better achieve personal financial wellness," said Martinez.

