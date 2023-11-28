FEBICO actively seeking business partners in United States, introduces "High- Spermidine" chlorella health supplements to satisfy U.S. market

News provided by

Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.; FEBICO

28 Nov, 2023, 05:15 ET

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEBICO is Asia's largest organic microalgae producer and has been distributed to over 60 countries since 1990. Today, FEBICO becomes algae tech pioneer and visioner to bring the power of microalgae to the next level.

Chlorella and spermidine are interrelated in their potential to promote anti-aging effects. Spermidine found in Chlorella supports cellular autophagy, a process of removing damaged cellular components, while Chlorella itself serves as a natural dietary source of this compound. Together, they contribute to the overall maintenance of cellular health, slowing down the aging process and potentially promoting longevity.

C. C. Chiueh, the director of the Taiwan Phycological Society, often referred to as the "father of microalgae," explained that spermidine naturally exists in human reproductive organs and ovaries. Through DNA synthesis, spermidine can offer resistance to radiation, counteract dioxin, and prevent gene mutations that can lead to the birth of malformed children. Notably, FEBICO chlorella is found to contain approximately 300ppm of spermidine.

However, it's crucial for consumers to be cautious about the source of their microalgae supplements. The environment in which microalgae is cultivated plays a significant role in product quality. Many commercially available microalgae health supplement brands often opt for lower-cost algae powder to cut expenses. Products with a salty or fishy odor likely originate from inferior algae sources that may be contaminated with water pollution and heavy metals. C. C. Chiueh advised, "Chlorella typically has a light green color, while Spirulina is deep green. High-quality products should have a fresh and clean taste, devoid of any salty or fishy odor, similar to seaweed without salt seasoning." Therefore, when choosing Chlorella and Spirulina health supplements, selecting a reputable brand becomes imperative.

FEBICO is one of the very few suppliers in Asia capable of providing organic blue-green algae products. FEBICO's organic products are certified by the United States Organic Certification Authority (USDA-NOP). FEBICO, with over four decades of professional experience in microalgae production, is proud of its reputation for providing the cleanest and best-quality Spirulina and Chlorella products to its global customers, accompanied by top-notch service.

If you are considering incorporating microalgae into your daily health supplements to leverage their potent anti-aging effects and maintain a youthful appearance, be sure to select a reputable brand that undergoes rigorous quality testing and guarantees freedom from contaminants. FEBICO, recognized as Asia's largest microalgae supplier, stands as a trustworthy choice. For more information, please visit their official website: https://www.febico.com/en/index.html

SOURCE Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.; FEBICO

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.