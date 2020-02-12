February 12th Marks the Beginning of Pre-Sales for The Paramount Luxury Condo Tower in River Oaks

The Paramount promises to be the highlight of the Randall Davis portfolio of upscale properties and will be limited to just 50 units. Pre-sales have already commenced, so those who wish to enjoy luxury living in the highly desirable River Oaks neighborhood near the Galleria area, high-end stores, designer boutiques, and world-class entertainment and dining are encouraged to schedule a tour of the 4,500-square-foot sales center. You'll be able to experience the interiors of The Paramount firsthand and get a feel for the world-class amenities and one-of-a-kind style that developer Randall Davis plans to offer tenants.

"With The Paramount, we are redefining sky-high expectations," Davis said. "Houston is full of unique buildings, but this 25-story luxury condo tower in the River Oaks neighborhood near the Galleria area is sure to be the epicenter of luxury and style with unparalleled views of the city, starlit skies above, and blankets of 100-year-old oak trees in every direction. We couldn't be happier with the design concept and aesthetic."

The Paramount luxury high-rise offers living spaces and amenities tailored to the highest standards for residents, including a variety of floor plans and unique penthouses, 24-hour concierge service, reserved parking spaces, valet parking, an indoor pool and starlight pool, a resident lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and private air-conditioned storage rooms. It's also pet-friendly, complete with a dog run and pet washing station on the premises. Interiors will feature sleek kitchen cabinets by German manufacturer Eggersmann, as well as closet options by Molteni & C and appliances by Gaggenau. The exterior of The Paramount is a contemporary design concept with a nod to Art Deco and some of its most notable features: a sleek, linear appearance with stylized, geometric ornamentation.

About The Paramount:

The design concept was created by father-and-daughter team Randall and Natalie Davis with architectural services provided by Powers Brown Architecture of Houston. The Paramount will be a high-end condominium tower in the River Oaks neighborhood. The planned 25-story tower will be built at the southeast corner of Westheimer and Eastgrove, just east of Wesleyan. The Randall Davis Company has completed more high-rise buildings than any other developer in Texas, and The Paramount will be the crown jewel of the company's extensive portfolio, offering 50 luxury units, an indoor and outdoor pool, and high-end kitchens with designer appliances. Units will sit atop eight floors of parking and range from 1,800 square feet to 6,500 square feet for a penthouse.

More Information:

Additional information can be found on The Paramount website at houstonparamount.com.

