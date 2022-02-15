February 18 is Caregiver Appreciation Day - and Certified Home Health Aides (CHHAS) Don't Feel The Glory Anywhere Near Enough

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February 18, 2022 marks the 7th anniversary of National Caregiver Day.

"We wholeheartedly join in this annual salute," says Adam Blecker, President, Seniors In Place. "In honoring all caregivers, we want to particularly single out Certified Home Health Aides, professional in-home caregivers many of whom have invested in their own training. They not only care for their patients, but often must 'hand-hold' patients' families as well. They may not wear suits of armor, but they are, nevertheless, professional lifelines on the frontlines of senior care – and we can't thank them enough."

Certified Home Health Aides are often overlooked when honoring caregiver heroes. In-home agencies and hiring families can do much toward rectifying this situation. For instance, Seniors In Place has its own caregivers' recognition programs, and makes sure their caregivers have the support they need through advanced training and the assistance of registered nurses, social workers, case workers, and other professionals.

"Professional caregivers are on the front lines. They deserve our encouragement and appreciation. They should never feel alone," says Blecker.

About Seniors In Place LLC

Seniors In Place is the largest private duty health care service firm in New Jersey. For over two decades, we have provided millions of hours of in-home and in-facility care for thousands of New Jersey families.

Seniors In Place is accredited with distinction by The Commission on Accreditation for Home Care, the largest accrediting body in the state of New Jersey.

Seniors In Place caregivers are state-certified, insured, receive benefits, and are continuously educated and regularly evaluated. They are all employees – NOT independent contractors.

About Adam Blecker

Adam Blecker is the President of Seniors In Place; New Jersey State Chair of Home Care Association of America (HCAOA.org); and on the Board of Trustees for the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care.

