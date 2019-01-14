February Clover Health Flu Shot Monitor Finds Only 63% of U.S. Seniors Have Been Immunized This Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, newly conducted survey results from the February Clover Health Flu Shot Monitor reveal that only 63% of U.S. adults over 60 have gotten a flu shot so far this season. This number is unchanged from last month's findings, leaving more than a third of seniors unvaccinated as the CDC reports a continuing uptick in flu activity throughout the U.S.

The latest Flu Shot Monitor results are prompting the Medicare Advantage insurer to urge all Americans to get vaccinated immediately.

The Clover Health Flu Shot Monitor also found that:

Seniors that live alone are far less likely to get vaccinated – only 58% of seniors that live alone have gotten flu shots, compared to 65% of those who do not

While 66% of men over 60 surveyed have gotten a flu shot, just 59% of female seniors have been vaccinated this season

70% of older adults with a household income of $75,000 or more have received a flu shot, versus only 61% of seniors with a household income of $35,000 - $74,999 and just 58% of those earning less than $35,000

An estimated 15.4-17.8 million Americans have gotten sick with the flu since October, leading to at least 184,000 hospitalizations, according to the most recent report from the CDC . Though flu season is expected to last at least into March, and has even stretched into May in recent years, far fewer people report getting vaccinated against the virus past late November – a dangerous trend, especially for senior citizens.

"I am continuing to see patients of all ages who are presenting with the flu or flu-like symptoms," said Dr. Marc Feingold , an in-network Clover physician and member of New Jersey's Consensus Health Network. "Getting vaccinated remains the best protection against the flu for seniors, and it's much easier to prevent this disease than treat its complications. The flu shot also helps to prevent spreading the virus to other vulnerable members in your community."

The Flu Shot Monitor from Clover , a healthcare company using technology to improve medical outcomes, surveyed seniors across the U.S. to track the percentage of adults 60 and older who get vaccinated throughout this flu season.

As opposed to traditional fee-for-service that focuses on "sick care", Medicare Advantage insurers like Clover often offer a range of preventative care benefits, such as gym memberships, dental coverage, and home visits. Clover members also receive free flu shots as part of its comprehensive plan benefits.

The February Clover Health Flu Shot Monitor was conducted by Wakefield Research of 1,000 adults 60+ throughout the U.S.

