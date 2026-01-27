February Commemorates National Pesticide Safety Education Month

Online, professional resources promote best practices for safe pesticide handling and use

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February is National Pesticide Safety Education Month, and the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), the American Phytopathological Society (APS), and the Entomological Society of America (ESA) are inviting you to participate in promoting pesticide safety awareness and practices during February and throughout the year.

"Safe pesticide use requires caution and vigilance at all times, but February – and National Pesticide Safety Education Month – is an especially appropriate time to examine current best safety practices," says Lee Van Wychen, Ph.D., WSSA executive director of science policy. "Appropriate safeguards should be well in place wherever handling, transporting, storing, applying or disposing of pesticides – to protect yourself, the environment, and others in your community."

The National Pesticide Safety Education Month webpage contains many online resources produced by Land Grant University pesticide safety education programs to assist the public with proper pesticide use. Topics include how to read a pesticide label, what to do after a spill, how to ensure worker protection standards, and pollination and wildlife protection. One fun feature is an online quiz to check your knowledge on basic pesticide safety principles and to assess your own pesticide safety practices at home and work. The site also includes quizzes on pesticide storage, pesticide drift, and wildlife protection, among several others.

"The goal is to have a safe home environment, healthy crops, successful conservation efforts, agricultural worker protection and more – all of which require safe pesticide handling and use," emphasizes Van Wychen. "We welcome you to refresh and test your knowledge on the website, follow the organization online, and join our efforts, either as an individual or as an organization."

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), a nonprofit scientific society, was founded in 1956 to encourage and promote the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and promotes cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

About the American Phytopathological Society

The American Phytopathological Society (APS) is a nonprofit, professional scientific organization dedicated to advancing the science of plant pathology. For more than a century, APS has been bringing together members from around the world to foster cutting-edge and applied plant health research that promotes economically and environmentally sustainable practices. Our global members represent a broad section of the scientific community across industry, government, academia, research, and consulting. In addition to providing a variety of scientific resources to the wider community, APS works with policymakers and funding institutions in support of global plant health. For more information, visit www.apsnet.org.

About the Entomological Society of America

The Entomological Society of America (ESA) is the largest organization in the world serving the professional and scientific needs of entomologists and people in related disciplines. Founded in 1889, ESA today has over 7,000 members affiliated with educational institutions, health agencies, private industry, and government. Members are researchers, teachers, extension services personnel, administrators, marketing representatives, research technicians, consultants, students, and hobbyists. For more information, visit www.entsoc.org.

