February Is National Heart Month, Reminding Us To Get Connected To Fitness

Top tips to start and STAY motivated to fitness:

Stay Home: This doesn't mean stay on your couch! Nearly two-thirds of gym memberships go unused2. With in-home connected fitness the time and access hurdles are easily overcome, with equipment delivered to the door and dozens of daily classes on an Echelon Bike or Reflect fitness mirror.

Join a Community: It's proven that coaches can increase the ability to lose weight and stay on task3. Finding connected community-based workouts with leading industry experts can help increase motivation.

Keep it Varied: Varied exercise is not only optimal for heart health, but also for mental focus, avoiding the workout plateau. Finding a fitness routine with different workouts -- from biking to yoga to Tae Bo ® will keep the body and mind stimulated.

Convenient, connected and variable fitness products like the Echelon Reflect and Smart Connect Bike offer hundreds of workouts on demand in anyone's home and will make any heart fall in love with fitness.

ABOUT ECHELON FIT

Echelon Fitness is raising the bar on at-home connected fitness by making wellness accessible and affordable for everyone. From state-of-the-art indoor cycling bikes to first in-class touchscreen fitness mirrors, auto-folding treadmill and smart rowers, Echelon incorporates thoughtful design and smart innovation into personalized workouts that fit into your active life, when it's convenient for you. Members can join a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth personal fitness instructors who are there to help you stay balanced and reach your wellness goals. You can even track your performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and beat your personal best while cycling, boxing, strength training, cardio, yoga and more. For more information, visit www.echelonfit.com .

