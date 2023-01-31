Try Some Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February is National Snack Food Month for good reason. Today's better-for-you snack foods, like the new Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods, can satisfy cravings, help you watch your weight, boost your metabolism, and satisfy your need for delicious goodness.

You'll fall in LOVE with Just Pure Food Tomato Chips! Just in time to celebrate National Snack Food Month, Just Pure Foods Tomato Chips add flavor to a healthy diet!

During the pandemic, snacks were one of the most dynamic categories in the consumer goods industry; at the same time, consumers generally expressed interest in their foods' nutritional value. The global healthy snacks market amounted to $85.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.6% annually between 2022 and 2030, according to a report from Statista.

"Consumers are prioritizing their health and looking for better-for-you varieties," explains Dr. Scott Feldman, Founder of Just Pure Foods. "That's what drove us to create delicious, dehydrated Tomato Chips that contain both important nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds."

The new guilt-free chips have everything today's snackers are looking for in a tasty treat. Neither baked nor fried, they's 100% dehydrated, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, farm fresh, allergen-free, calorie conscious, Keto friendly and non-GMO snacks designed to provide a boost of energy without the calories. They're low-temperature dried, keeping enzymes and nutrients intact, containing only 50 or 60 calories.

Snackers can enjoy three flavors: Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips, Cheesy Tomato Chips, and Barbecue Tomato Chips, available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99, shipped in Recycled Packaging. Besides ordering online, the Healthy Tomato Chips are available in California at Ralphs Supermarket and Bristol Farms.

Just Pure Food's strategic partner, Master's Touch Brands, has been growing top-quality produce at Nase Farms in Vizcaino Baja, California, for more than 30 years. These healthy alternative snacks are made using sustainable farming practices by upcycling tomatoes that would have been plowed under because they are not the right size, shape or have ripened too early.

About Just Pure Foods

Just Pure Foods specializes in the creation of great-tasting products for superfoods and healthy lifestyle customers by manufacturing and distributing innovative plant-based snacks. Future products include Healthy Salad Toppings, Basil/Spinach and Sour Cream/Onion Tomato Chips, Pineapple Chips, Bell Pepper Chips, Jicama Chips and more. Learn more at Just Pure Foods.

