FEC (35.HK) Garners Twelve Honours at the HKIRA 5th Investor Relations Awards 2019

FEC won "Overall Best IR Company (Small Cap)", "3 Years IR Awards Winning Company", "Best IR Company" (for the fourth consecutive year), "Best IR in Corporate Transaction" (for the third consecutive year), "Best Investor Meeting" (for the second consecutive year), "Best Digital IR" (for the second consecutive year), "Best Investor Presentation Material", "Best Annual Report" and "Best IR Team – Ms Wendy Shi; Ms Kat Chow" this year. Mr David Chiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FEC , won the individual award of "Best IR by Chairman / CEO", Mr Angus Chan, Chief Financial Officer of FEC , won the individual award of "Best Investor Relations by CFO" and Ms Venus Zhao, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance of FEC , won the individual award of "Best IRO". These awards are a true testament by the investment community of the Group's reliability and responsibility towards investors and a clear recognition of FEC's exemplary performance.

Launched in 2015, the HKIRA is a professional organisation comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate executives responsible for communications between corporate management and the investment community. Held for the fifth consecutive year, the annual awards recognise and honour investor relations excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and Investor Relations professionals. This year, HKIRA has added the "Best IR Team" award to recognize group efforts of listed companies in achieving IR objectives and excellence.

On winning the awards, Mr Chris Hoong, Managing Director of FEC, said: "We are truly honoured to receive these recognitions with twelve top honours from HKIRA. They are clear testament to the considerable efforts which our management and Investor Relations team made to fulfil our commitment to transparent and timely communication with the investment community as well as to best corporate governance practices. I wish to thank the team and all staff for their great contribution to FEC and also all our friends in the investment community for their continuous support. Looking ahead, in a professional and socially responsible manner, FEC will continue to adhere to its proven practices, strive to maintain good investor relations and outstanding corporate governance to create sustainable values for shareholders."

About Far East Consortium International Limited

Far East Consortium International Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1972 (HKEx stock code: 35.HK). The Group is mainly engaged in property development and investment, hotel operations and management, car park operations and facilities management, securities and financial product investment and gaming operations. The Group adopts the diversified regional strategy and the "Asian Wallet" strategy with business covering Hong Kong, mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

