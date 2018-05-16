Federal Alliance for Safe Homes and FEMA present Free Ready Business QuakeSmart Workshop in Santa Clarita

Attendees will receive streamlined business continuity planning and mitigation project plans with simple, step-by-step instructions to help reduce risk and protect employees, clients, customers, and communities. The workshops include a free networking session luncheon.

Registration links and details are below:

Ready Business QuakeSmart Workshop

Wednesday, May 30

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Lunch will be provided

Registration

Agenda

Workshop partners include the City of Santa Clarita, DRB Toolkit, FEMA, FLASH, Safe-T-Proof, and Simpson Strong-Tie Co.

The workshop is free, but advance registration is required; click here to register and reserve your seat today.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, , Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, National Weather Service, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

