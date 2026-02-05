Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) Announces 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year

Veteran KRGV-TV Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith selected for his forecasting expertise, legacy of community service, and steadfast promotion of disaster safety and resilience

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) named KRGV-TV Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith as the 2026 National Weatherperson of the Year. FLASH established the award in 2014 to recognize exceptional achievements in weather communication, community service, and disaster resilience leadership.

Tim is a beloved figure and a steady and reassuring voice for South Texas, guiding his television viewers through hurricanes, floods, winter freezes, and extreme heat with clarity, accuracy, and calm. His ability to translate complex meteorological data into actionable guidance has helped generations make informed decisions to protect themselves and their homes.

Additionally, he is widely respected for his national leadership in the weather community. He is the co-founder of the National Tropical Weather Conference, a premier annual gathering that brings together broadcast meteorologists, emergency managers, and scientists to advance best practices in forecasting, communication, and preparedness.

"Tim exemplifies everything the National Weatherperson of the Year award stands for," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "He has been a dedicated advocate for preparedness and community resilience, using his platform to educate, inspire action, and strengthen his community. His impact extends far beyond the screen, leaving a lasting legacy of trust, leadership, and service."

Tim has been with KRGV-TV since 1981 and has served as Chief Meteorologist since 1983. He holds a degree from Indiana University and a broadcast meteorology certification from Mississippi State University. Throughout his career, he has remained deeply connected to the community, earning the trust of viewers across generations.

"I am so pleased that Tim Smith has been named the National Weatherperson of the Year, presented by FLASH. Tim's energy is boundless. He brings a level of excellence to everything he does. Our viewers have seen for decades his commitment to keep our community informed and prepared for whatever weather event might be headed our way. But equally important, he works tirelessly to serve our community—whether it is warm jackets for those in need or a toy for a child in the hospital. Tim is one of a kind! And this honor is well deserved," said John Kittleman, KRGV-TV Channel 5 News General Manager.

Tim was chosen from a field of five exceptional 2026 individual and team finalists whose contributions span excellence in broadcast meteorology, building failure research, post-disaster hurricane and tornado investigations, and on-the-ground weather forecasting during dangerous wildfire events.

2026 National Weatherperson of the Year Finalists:

Tanya Brown-Giammanco, PhD – National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Disaster and Failure Studies Director Brooks Garner – FOX 35 Orlando Senior Meteorologist National Weather Service IMet Team – Wildfire Support Timothy P. Marshall, P.E. – Haag, a Salas O'Brien Company Forensic Engineer & Meteorologist

As with past National Weatherperson of the Year winners, the above finalists embody the pivotal role that weather professionals play in keeping families safe and sharing information to help prevent building damage during all types of weather disasters. They are leaders in the disaster and safety movement.

Past National Weatherperson of the Year award Winners:

2014 – Jim Cantore, The Weather Channel On-Camera Meteorologist & Co-Host America's Morning Headquarters

On-Camera Meteorologist & Co-Host 2015 – Max Mayfield, former National Hurricane Center Director

2016 – Alex Garcia, KABB-TV , San Antonio, TX, Chief Meteorologist

, San Antonio, TX, Chief Meteorologist 2017 – Dr. Richard Knabb, The Weather Channel Hurricane Expert and Tropical Program Manager

Hurricane Expert and Tropical Program Manager 2018 – Ada Monzón, CBM-WIPR-TV, Puerto Rico, Chief Meteorologist, AMS Fellow

Puerto Rico, Chief Meteorologist, AMS Fellow 2019 – James Spann, ABC 33/40 , Birmingham, AL Chief Meteorologist

, Birmingham, AL Chief Meteorologist 2020 – Joe Snedeker, WNEP Newswatch 16 , Scranton, PA, Morning Meteorologist

, Scranton, PA, Morning Meteorologist 2021 – Ginger Zee, ABC News Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist 2022 – Ken Graham, National Weather Service Director

2023 – Matthew Cappucci, MyRadar , Capital Weather Gang Meteorologist

, Capital Weather Gang Meteorologist 2024 – Mike Buresh, Action News JAX (WJAX/WFOX) Chief Meteorologist

(WJAX/WFOX) Chief Meteorologist 2025 – William (Bill) Read, former National Hurricane Center Director

The award is celebrated in conjunction with National Weatherperson's Day on February 5, commemorating the birthday of pioneering weather observer John Jeffries, whose meteorological work in the 1780s helped lay the foundation for modern weather forecasting and public safety. The FLASH partnership will celebrate Tim's selection throughout the year, and he will cap off his tenure as National Weatherperson of the Year with a keynote speech during the 2026 National Disaster Resilience Conference presented by FLASH.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, Travelers, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program, No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on X, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

