Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, Inc. (FLASH) Announces Arthur Parks Election as new Board Chair

Parks was elected after ten years of dedicated service to the nonprofit organization

and proven leadership in advancing disaster safety and resilience.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) today announced the election of Arthur Parks, CPCU, CLU, and Operations Manager – Portfolio Management at State Farm Insurance Companies as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Parks assumes the role of Chairman after six years of service as Corporate Secretary. The election took place on August 21.

Mr. Parks brings a wealth of knowledge to FLASH, having served in underwriting, risk management, and resilience advocacy leadership capacities within State Farm. As FLASH Corporate Secretary, he played a vital role in fostering innovative partnerships and projects, including supporting the recently published "Resilience Policy Resource Guide and Retrofitting Program Playbook for State Insurance Regulators."

"Arthur is an outstanding and highly-regarded leader," said FLASH President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson. "His intellect, energy, and passion for home construction innovation have not only strengthened our organization but advanced the disaster and safety movement overall."

As Chairman, Mr. Parks will help oversee FLASH's strategic initiatives and collaborate with the board and stakeholders to sustain the organization's successful 26-year track record. He will continue to lead efforts to identify growth opportunities and ensure that FLASH remains at the forefront of disaster resilience and safety outreach and education programming.

"I'm honored to take on this new role with FLASH," said Arthur Parks. "I look forward to working with our dedicated team to advance our mission of protecting homes and families from the devastating effects of natural disasters."

For more information about FLASH and its initiatives, please visit www.flash.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on X, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)