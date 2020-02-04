Federal Alliance for Safe Homes Names Meteorologist Joe Snedeker 2020 Weatherperson of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)® named WNEP - Newswatch 16's Morning Meteorologist Joe Snedeker as the 2020 National Weatherperson of the Year. Joe is beloved by his viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania for his engaging delivery of accurate weather forecasts and for his philanthropy and commitment to his community.

FLASH originated the National Weatherperson of the Year award to coincide with the celebration of National Weatherperson's Day on February 5, the birthday of the pioneering weather observer John Jeffries. After a decade of research on the ground, Jeffries piloted a hot air balloon in 1774 to test weather conditions and advance the science of meteorology. His work paved the way for many aspects of meteorology today.

"The National Weatherperson of the Year award recognizes meteorologists and weatherpersons who are dedicated to preparing the public for ordinary and catastrophic weather," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, FLASH President & CEO. "Joe's dedication to engaging and educating his viewers as well as his extraordinary contributions to his community make him the perfect 2020 National Weatherperson of the Year. It is with great honor that we celebrate Joe's career and the continued work of all of our finalists."

What the viewers are saying:

Joe delivers the most pertinent/accurate weather forecasts with a bit of humor. His accurate reporting of dangerous weather conditions has no doubt saved many lives. Watching him every day starts my morning off with a smile. He is a self-proclaimed weather geek that loves to share his knowledge with the rest of us. He also gives back to the community every year by doing a 500-mile bike ride to raise money for Saint Joseph's Center, a place that cares for people with severe mental and physical challenges. He is an inspiration!!!!

In the short 3 minutes he's on the air you are educated, entertained and know if you need an umbrella or a snow shovel.

Joe always is ahead of the storm, gives the most accurate forecasts and has a way with calming his viewers even in the wake of tornadoes, etc. Not only does he give us the weather, he does tons for our communities. He is an amazing person on and off the screen and truly deserving of this award!

Joe Snedeker makes weather fun and interesting and has a true love and passion for his work as a meteorologist. He also teaches so that he can share his knowledge, love and passion with others. When there is a true emergency, Joe completely explains the situation. In addition to his work as a meteorologist, for 22 years he has raised funds through a 5-day 100 mile/day bike ride to support St. Joseph's Center. Joe's passion for weather, calmness during crisis, sharing of knowledge, and support for the community make him the perfect candidate for weatherperson of the year!

Joe is always a welcomed guest in our home every morning. He makes the weather fun and educational. He always explains weather patterns, highs, lows, etc. in terms everyone can understand. He is truly an exceptional meteorologist and very deserving of this award!

Past National Weatherperson of the Year Award winners include:

2014 – Jim Cantore, On-Camera Meteorologist and Co-Host, "AMHQ" - The Weather Channel

2015 – Max Mayfield, former National Hurricane Center Director

2016 – Alex Garcia, Chief Meteorologist - KABB-TV

2017 – Dr. Richard Knabb, Hurricane Expert & Tropical Program Manager - The Weather Channel

2018 – Ada Monzón, Chief Meteorologist, AMS Fellow - CBM-WIPR-TV Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 2019 – James Spann , Chief Meteorologist at ABC 33/40 – Birmingham, AL.

The National Weatherperson of the Year finalists and winner are selected based on public polling as well as qualitative evaluation.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Related Links

http://www.flash.org

