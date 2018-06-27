Federal Appeals Court Upholds Carfax Win in Lawsuit

"In our over 30 years of doing business, Carfax has never wavered from our commitment to help dealers increase the success of their business," said Bill Eager, vice president, dealer business unit at Carfax. "Our focus is, and always will be, on providing the innovative products and exemplary services our dealer customers expect and rely on to confidently acquire, advertise, service and sell used cars. We appreciate the support of our dealers and look forward to forging even stronger partnerships with them."

More than 30,000 U.S. dealers choose Carfax information to help them in virtually all aspects of their used car operations. Carfax pioneered the vehicle history report and maintains a database that currently exceeds 20 billion records, the largest-ever assembly of vehicle history information. Carfax has built free solutions using this information that help people make more confident decisions and also improves public safety. For example, people shopping for used cars on carfax.com are guaranteed a free Carfax Report with every vehicle listed. Drivers get alerts about open recalls through the free myCarfax app, while Carfax Advantage dealers receive regular emails notifying them of vehicles with open recalls in their inventory.

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is trusted by the automotive industry to help acquire, advertise, retail and service used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive solutions like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ that build consumer confidence. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Become a Carfax Advantage™ dealer at www.carfaxonline.com or call 888-788-7715. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

