Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Alleging Brutal Assault by Hamilton County Corrections Officers

Milberg, Radner Law Group, and Police Brutality Center partner to pursue justice on behalf of Chad Warren

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Milberg and Radner Law Group, in partnership with the Police Brutality Center , announced today the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Chad Warren, alleging excessive force by Hamilton County corrections officers.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, names Hamilton County, Corrections Officer Jordan Anderson, and several other unidentified officers as defendants.

According to the complaint, Mr. Warren was physically assaulted while in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. The lawsuit alleges that Officer Anderson beat Mr. Warren with a belt while other corrections officers stood by, failed to intervene, and, according to the complaint, laughed during the incident. The complaint asserts violations of Mr. Warren's constitutional rights under federal law and seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the harm allegedly inflicted.

"This lawsuit makes clear that no one is above the law," said Solomon Radner , civil rights attorney at Radner Law Group. "When someone entrusted with power chooses to abuse it, the justice system must respond. Our client deserves accountability, and we intend to ensure he receives exactly that."

Attorney Alex Straus of Milberg underscored the broader significance of the case. "The allegations in this lawsuit reflect a breakdown of basic professional and moral duties," Straus said. "Public trust depends on transparency and accountability. Those who wield authority must be held to the highest standards, and we will pursue justice relentlessly on behalf of Mr. Warren."

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and demands that all responsible parties be held fully accountable for the alleged misconduct.

Attorney Radner and Mr. Warren will be on-site at the Potter Stewart Courthouse, located at 100 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, immediately following the filing of the lawsuit, and will be available for comment. Media inquiries may be directed to the contact listed below.

About Milberg

For more than 50 years, Milberg has protected victims' rights and recovered over $50 billion for clients. Milberg has repeatedly taken the lead in landmark cases that have set groundbreaking legal precedents.

About Radner Law Group

Radner Law Group is a nationally recognized firm representing clients in complex personal injury and civil rights matters, with a particular focus on police brutality and government misconduct.

About Police Brutality Center

Police Brutality Center is an organization dedicated to advocating for justice by connecting victims with experienced civil rights legal teams nationwide. Learn more at https://policebrutalitycenter.org/

SOURCE Milberg