Federal Contractor Accepts National Safety Award from AGC

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain (HPC) a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, recently accepted a Zero Time Lost award from The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). This award comes just after HPC's garnering of multiple million-dollar federal projects.

Executive Vice President, Paul Hamilton, and Vice President, Bill Napier, accepted the award from the AGC at a Maryland chapter even on Wednesday, June 5. The award, which encompasses all work completed in 2018, recognized companies without safety violations, complications, or workplace injuries for the year. This latest award marks HPC's 7th consecutive Zero Time Lost year. Of the award, Vice President, Bill Napier said, "HPC has worked hard over the past few years to ensure job site safety, not only for our valued employees, but also for those working in the same area. Having job sites within vital buildings to veteran care fuels our desire to create and maintain a safe work environment."

Throughout the months of May and June HPC was awarded multiple contracts across the nation. At both Fort Bliss National Cemetery and Memphis National Cemetery, HPC will be completing respective site work phases to upgrade facilities, roads, and grounds. To learn more about HPC's history of construction and renovation projects in National Cemeteries, please visit www.hpcvet.com.

Along with these national cemetery projects, HPC has garnered contracts in multiple care facilities including the DC VAMC. This project includes demolition and construction phases to convert Medical Center space into IV preparation stations. In Perry Point, Maryland, HPC will be installing a dealkalizer boiler protection system as well as performing electrical upgrades to the island's existing system.

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is a Federal Government contractor headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. HPC focuses on renovations, demolition, and new construction of government and military structures. To learn more about Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain and its work with government and military structures, visit www.hpcvet.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain

Related Links

http://www.hpcvet.com

