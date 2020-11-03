Federal Contractor Completes Chiller Plant at DC Veterans Hospital

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain (HPC), a federal general contractor, and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), headquartered in Waldorf, MD, announced earlier this month the completion of a multimillion dollar contract with the DC VA Medical Center optimizing building HVAC performance. In addition to this, HPC received multiple renovation contracts with both the Baltimore and DC VA Medical Centers totaling over $10 million dollars.



HPC completed the installation of a prefabricated modular chiller plant at the DC VA Medical Center earlier this month. This project is expected to optimize cooling performance throughout Building 1 of the medical campus. HPC conducted Value Engineering for this project, which in turn allowed the VA to purchase 2 stand alone 1750KVA generators to power the entire Chiller plant. In addition to these cost-saving measures, HPC was able to retain the existing power sources for the new equipment.



Earlier this month, the DC VA awarded HPC a multi-million dollar contract to renovate and expand the DC VA Medical Center Emergency Department. The project, which is expected to span three phases, will enable a greater number of patients to receive critical care during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.



Paul Hamilton, Executive Vice President of HPC, said of the recent completions and awards, "Working closely with the DC VA Medical Center has helped us create a better place for veterans. Both optimizing cooling in Building 1 and expanding the emergency department will no doubt create an enhanced experience for both medical workers and critical patients."



