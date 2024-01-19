Federal Court Allows Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Lawsuit to Proceed Against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

News provided by

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

19 Jan, 2024, 15:56 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the United States Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C. denied in part the government's motion to dismiss Vanda's claim against the United States for the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) uncompensated taking of Vanda's trade secrets and confidential information (Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. USA, case no. 1:23-cv-00629-AOB). Vanda is seeking compensation from the United States for the takings it contends occurred through the FDA's improper communication and disclosure of trade secrets and confidential information to certain generic drug manufacturers.

Vanda filed this lawsuit on May 1, 2023, and the United States moved to dismiss. On January 8, 2024, the Court held an oral argument on the government's motion. On January 18, 2024, the Court denied the government's motion in part, allowing Vanda's takings claim to move forward.

Vanda now intends to engage in discovery to support its claims.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

