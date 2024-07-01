Federal Court Allows Vanda's HETLIOZ® Patent Lawsuit to Proceed against Teva and Apotex

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (the "Court") denied the motions for judgment on the pleadings that were filed by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. ("Teva") and Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp. ("Apotex") and ordered that Vanda's HETLIOZ® patent lawsuit may proceed.

Vanda brought this suit in December 2022, alleging patent infringement against Teva and Apotex (the "Defendants"). The Defendants moved for judgment on the pleadings in April 2023. On June 27, 2024, the Court denied the motions. The Court concluded that the issues of patentability were not the same as those resolved in prior patent-infringement litigation between the parties. It further concluded that the Defendants raised issues that require claim construction and fact development before the Court can resolve the case.

Vanda intends to proceed with discovery in the case to continue pursuing its claims. Vanda will request relief from the Court that includes an order requiring the Defendants to discontinue marketing their generic versions of HETLIOZ® until the expiration of the patent-in-suit and enjoining them from the commercial manufacture, use, import, offer for sale and/or sale of these products.

