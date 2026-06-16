Federal Court Dismisses Antitrust Lawsuit Against Boats Group in Full

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boats Group announced today that a Federal Court has granted its motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuit (Brill v. Boats Group) in its entirety, finding that the complaint failed to allege any anticompetitive conduct. The ruling reinforces that Boats Group's industry standing is the direct result of genuine innovation, exceptional service, and technology designed to help brokers, dealers, and everyday owners succeed.

In the thorough 25-page decision, the Court affirmed the lawful nature of Boats Group's business model. As the Court explained, Plaintiff failed to plead that Boats Group obtained its market position improperly as opposed to achieving "growth or development as a consequence of a superior product [and] business acumen."

Proudly headquartered in Miami, Boats Group has grown into a global business powered by hundreds of dedicated employees. The company's world-class online marketplaces are built, maintained, and driven by South Florida talent, contributing significantly to Miami's booming reputation as a premier technology and maritime hub.

"Our market position cannot be duplicated by shortcuts or meritless litigation," said Patrick Kolek, CEO. "There is simply no substitute for the passion, integrity, and hard work our team brings to the marine industry every day. While we remain entirely focused on delivering next-generation product innovation for our community of buyers and sellers, this ruling makes it clear that we will always vigorously and successfully defend our business against baseless claims."

The decision strongly upholds the established boundaries of antitrust law while preserving a fair, competitive free market. Boats Group looks forward to continuing its legacy of leadership and service to the global boating community.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

Media Contact:

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group