Federal Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Petland

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Petland is pleased, but not surprised, that U.S. District Court Judge Mark Cohen in the Northern District of Georgia saw the lack of legal merit regarding the claims in the Cisneros case (Cisneros v. Petland, Inc. et al) and dismissed the case.

The class action lawsuit filed in July of 2017 against Petland, Inc., BKG Pets and Pawsitive Solutions, alleged that Petland conspired to knowingly sell sick puppies.

Plaintiff's attorneys filed motions to dismiss the baseless claims, which was granted Tuesday, April 17.

