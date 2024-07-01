Federal Court Grants Final Approval of $4.2 Million Settlement For Truck Drivers

Nicholas & Tomasevic: Decision is a win for logistics workers in California

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY Shaun Markley -- This week, a Los Angeles federal court granted final approval of a $4.2 million settlement between long-haul truck drivers out of ports in LA and San Diego who drove for STG Logistics (formerly XPO Logistics). The class action sought relief for wage/hour violations under California's Labor Code and related laws. STG is also ending its independent contractor owner-operator model in California.

Class members who drove for XPO/STG will make over $7,500 on average after accounting for attorney's fees and other deductions from the settlement. Class counsel believe this is a strong result for the claims at issue.

Nicholas & Tomasevic attorneys Craig Nicholas and Shaun Markley represent the class. Case Number 2:23-cv-01301-AB-KS, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

