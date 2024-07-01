Federal Court Grants Final Approval of $4.2 Million Settlement For Truck Drivers

News provided by

Nicholas & Tomasevic

Jul 01, 2024, 09:00 ET

Nicholas & Tomasevic: Decision is a win for logistics workers in California

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWS PROVIDED BY Shaun Markley -- This week, a Los Angeles federal court granted final approval of a $4.2 million settlement between long-haul truck drivers out of ports in LA and San Diego who drove for STG Logistics (formerly XPO Logistics). The class action sought relief for wage/hour violations under California's Labor Code and related laws. STG is also ending its independent contractor owner-operator model in California. 

Class members who drove for XPO/STG will make over $7,500 on average after accounting for attorney's fees and other deductions from the settlement. Class counsel believe this is a strong result for the claims at issue.

Nicholas & Tomasevic attorneys Craig Nicholas and Shaun Markley represent the class. Case Number 2:23-cv-01301-AB-KS, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Media Contact: Shaun Markley: 619-325-0492

SOURCE Nicholas & Tomasevic

Also from this source

Gigsmart Unfairly Compensates Its Gig Workers, Alleges Class Action filed by Nicholas & Tomasevic

Nicholas & Tomasevic, LLP, a leading law firm in labor and employment class action litigation, filed a class action lawsuit against Gigsmart, Inc....

Federal Court Grants Final Approval of $130 Million Settlement For Misclassified Drivers

Today Judge Jinsook Ohta (S.D. Cal.) granted final approval of a $130 million settlement between delivery drivers and Flower Foods Distributors in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics