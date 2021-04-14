Federal Court In Baltimore Allows Racketeering And Fraud Claims To Proceed In Tessemae's LLC v. McDevitt, et al.

BALTIMORE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an opinion issued on March 31, 2021, United States District Court Judge George L. Russell, III denied a motion to dismiss fraud and racketeering claims in a lawsuit filed by Tessemae's LLC against Michael McDevitt, DC-based Tandem Growth, and others. Tessemae's filed the lawsuit in June 2020 alleging that McDevitt violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) when he attempted to fraudulently acquire control of Tessemae's.

In the opinion, the court wrote that Tessemae's "plausibly and with sufficient particularity alleged that McDevitt engaged in multiple predicate acts of wire fraud" and "alleged with sufficient particularity that McDevitt and Tandem Growth became involved in the management of the company, manipulated its affairs, and caused it to become involved in transactions it otherwise would not have."

The surviving claims include RICO, negligence-legal malpractice, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract.

Tessemae's CEO Greg Vetter stated, "We are pleased with the court's decision to deny the defendants' Motion to Dismiss. We look forward to the opportunity to hold the defendants accountable at trial for the injuries Tessemae's sustained due to their conduct."

Tessemae's is represented in the litigation by the Baltimore law firm Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP. Please direct further inquiries to Andrew D. Levy, [email protected].

About Tessemae's:

Tessemae's is a flavor-forward food company that makes clean-label, organic products with uncompromising ingredients of the highest quality. Tessemae's commitment to healthy eating and living is at the core of its mission: Simplify Food to Amplify Life. As a pioneer in clean manufacturing, Tessemae's is focused on producing simple and delicious food with real ingredients that everyone can enjoy. All Tessemae's products are made in the U.S., and are available for purchase at Amazon, Baker's, Big Y, City Market, Dillon's, Earth Fare, Fred Meyer, Fresh Thyme, Fry's, Giant, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Heinen's, King Soopers, Kroger, Lucky's, Mom's Organic Market, Publix, QFC, Roundy's, Ralphs, Safeway, Save Mart, Shop Rite, Smith's, Sprouts, Target, Tessemaes.com, Thrive Market, Walmart, Wegmans, Whole Food's Market, and more retailers across the country.

