Federal Court Jury Issues Unanimous Verdict that Natera Engaged in False Advertising and Unfair Competition in Deliberate Attempt to Damage Guardant Health's Colorectal Cancer Test, Guardant Reveal™

Guardant Health Secures One of the Largest False Advertising Verdicts in History, Representing a Significant Victory for Colorectal Cancer Patients Who Could Benefit from Guardant Reveal™

Natera Found to Have Willfully Misled Oncologists in an Effort to Thwart Competition

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) ("Guardant Health"), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court") unanimously found in favor of Guardant Health on all of its claims from its May 2021 lawsuit against Natera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRA) ("Natera") for false advertising and unfair competition. The jury awarded $292.5 million to Guardant Health, including $175.5 million in punitive damages, representing one of the largest false advertising verdicts in history. The jury unanimously rejected all of Natera's counterclaims.

The jury found that Natera engaged in a deliberate campaign to mislead cancer clinicians about Guardant Reveal™ – Guardant Health's tissue-free minimal residual disease (MRD) test for early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC) – in favor of Signatera™, Natera's competing product.

"Today's unanimous verdict holding Natera responsible for engaging in illegal and anticompetitive conduct represents a major victory for CRC patients who could benefit from our groundbreaking Reveal test, and we thank the jury and the Court for their careful consideration of our claims," said John Saia, Chief Legal Officer at Guardant Health. "Every company in the cancer diagnostics space has a duty to prioritize patients above all else. In keeping with our mission to help cancer patients lead longer and healthier lives, we strongly believe it is vital that clinicians receive accurate, complete, and truthful information to inform their decisions about potentially life-saving patient treatments."

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

