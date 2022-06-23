Federal Court Ruling Leaves Farmers Scrambling; Paves Way for XtraGrow

The World's First Premium Organic All Purpose Plant Based Fertilizer

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge win for green farming and gardening came on June 17. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit sided Friday with the Center for Food Safety (CFS) in rejecting the glyphosate registration decision, countering the original ruling that the toxic pesticide is safe for humans. The decision, overturning the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) assessment, suggests that farmers need to look at backup solutions as Roundup and Roundup Ready crops could become unavailable in the near future.

Basil with and without XtraGrow XtraGrow yields are averaging a 350% increase over competing fertilizers

"We are thrilled with the federal court's decision to reject glyphosate registration. It's time to fix agriculture." says David Dennis, founder and chairman of XtraGrow, the world's first premium-organic-certified all-purpose plant-based fertilizer. "This could very well be the end for Roundup, Monsanto's flagship weed killer and the most widely used pesticide in the world," he goes on to add.

Actress Laura Dern told The Guardian, "We gotta all figure this out together, because otherwise we're not gonna have a home anymore." Dern is speaking of climate change because her new film, Jurassic Park: Dominion, is a vehicle for solutions to counter it. Soil remediation and farming/gardening practices are fundamental to addressing it, as indicated in the Woody Harrelson-narrated doc Kiss the Ground and by the April 21 National Resources Defense Council report that reveals the power of regenerative agriculture to make farmers, ranchers, and everyone else more resilient to a rapidly changing climate. Revolutionizing agriculture and the fertilizer industry, XtraGrow is an innovative new concept in soil nourishment, revitalizing soil and feeding plants using plants. XtraGrow is 100% natural organic, OMRI Listed, and contains the nourishment to turn dirt into soil while making other optimal ingredients in the soil more readily available to plants. For years, XtraGrow has been used by Master Gardeners, home gardeners, farmers & commercial producers with extraordinary growth and yield impacts. XtraGrow is being taken very seriously within the industry.

In fact, it is being featured in a soil amendments and regenerative farming course by green farming and building education company DrivenVision. (www.DrivenVision.org)

"In contrast to several leading industry suppliers, we have created a formulation that is entirely plant matter (no manure, and no chemicals) all-natural organics treated with mechanical processing methods. No chemicals are used in the processing or as ingredients" Dennis continued. Promoting microbial activity and assisting in providing proper aeration, XtraGrow yields are averaging a 350% increase over competing fertilizers, positioning the company to become a household name faster than plants using the product can grow.

Organic food sales in the US reached $57.5 billion in 2021 experiencing an impressive compound annual growth rate of 4.6% over the previous year with continued growth in the horizon with analysts anticipating the organic food market will rise higher than its conventional counterparts next year.

100% premium organic, 100% plant based, XtraGrow can be applied to any plant that is greater than two weeks old at any time of its life cycle, improving the organic component of the soil and allowing it to deliver more nutrition on a microscopic scale to the plants' root structure. Almost too good to be true "for it to be organic", positive testimonials are flooding the marketplace, with XtraGrow quickly becoming an industry favorite. Greater surface area on every leaf allows for more sunlight to be gathered. The plant is able to grow faster without limiting factors present in most soils and the results are dramatic.

"As an American family-owned and operated company we are proud that our product is formulated with no added chemicals, no heavy metals, no industrial byproducts, no animal products, no manure and no compost", says Deborah Dennis, Lead Manager with XtraGrow and the face of the company's philanthropic arm, the XtraGrow Foundation, Inc. a recognized 501(c)3 that helps teach children about the benefits of Premium Organic Agriculture. She goes on to add "As a mom, being able to provide my children with herbs and produce that are of the highest quality, while at the same time supporting the nutritional needs of families across the nation, is priority number one on my list!"

Considered by many to be "garden magic" XtraGrow is premium organic plant-based fertilizer at its best – now available at leading retailers across the nation and for direct-purchase a t xtragrow.com/ref/39/

About XtraGrow, LLC

A new concept in soil nourishment, XtraGrow, LLC launched XtraGrow as the world's first premium organic plant-based fertilizer. As the only all purpose, sustainable, soil nourishment and plant food, this extraordinary fertilizer makes organic gardening easy. A Go Texan partner, the product is 100% grown and manufactured in the USA.

For more visit: xtragrow.com/ref/39/

Media Contact:

Katerina Cozias

305.608.8812

[email protected]

SOURCE XtraGrow, LLC